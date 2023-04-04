Here's where University of Georgia football players have been selected in NFL Draft

11Alive will be tracking all night long which team each of those players gets selected to.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After setting an NFL Draft record by having 15 players taken in the last year's draft, the University of Georgia is here to represent once again all weekend long on the stage in Kansas City.

UGA has likely five players who are potential first-round selections. 11Alive will be tracking all night long which team each of those players gets selected to.

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter was selected 9th overall by the Eagles. He will join fellow former Dawgs Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, both 2022 draft picks out of UGA.

The star defensive lineman was a force for the Bulldogs en route to their back-to-back national championship wins. After some pre-draft controversy with some off-the-field trouble, Carter's stock started to slip a bit from what was once viewed as a potential No. 1 pick just a few months ago. He stays inside the top 10 with his incredible skillset.

Nolan Smith

Smith is a high-character, high-energy player with the leadership skills that are ready to command a defense. Not to mention, his skillsets are flat out ridiculous. Let's not forget that before his injury, Smith very well could have been a consensus top-five pick in this year's draft.

He is still awaiting to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones was selected No. 14 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers after they traded up to get him.

The 6-foot 4-inch, 310-pound offensive tackle from Lithonia, Georgia, was one of the Dawgs' most consistent road graders in the trenches. He started all 15 games for UGA in 2022 at left tackle and helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles.

Darnell Washington

The overpowering tight end shot up draft boards with a highly-productive 2022 season at UGA.

He is still awaiting to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kelee Ringo

The exciting young cornerback may just be a day two selection, but a few mocks have pinned Ringo inside the late first round.