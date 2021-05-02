Brady's Bunch: Meet the Buccaneers quarterback's family

TAMPA, Fla — “Can I say hi to my son?” Tom Brady asked moments after winning the NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers. He rushed over to the stands, climbed the barrier, and hugged his 13-year-old son, Jack. “Love you, kiddo," he told him.
Throughout Brady's 20-year NFL career, a few things have held constant: his drive and dedication, his ability to rack up Super Bowl rings, and his love for his family.
When the legendary quarterback isn't throwing monster touchdown passes, you can find him at home with his wife Gisele and three kids Jack, Ben, and Vivi.
Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen is one of the most recognizable supermodels in the world. The Brazilian activist and businesswoman is one of the top-earners in the fashion industry with several clothing, fragrance, and beauty ventures.
Bündchen became a stepmom to Brady's son Jack when the two tied the knot in 2009. The duo later had their other children, Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom and Giselle love to share special moments with their kids Jack, 13, Benjamin,11, and Vivian,8, on social media.
In an interview with Men's Health, Brady shared what it's like to parent three kids with such different personalities.
“Jack is just like me — he holds a lot in. Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care,” he said. “They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be.”
You can be sure the Brady kids will be cheering on their dad this Sunday at Super Bowl LV right here in Tampa Bay.
"We are already cheering here papai! We love you!" Gisele said on Instagram. "Let’s go Bucs!!!"
- Ellen surprises Tampa Bay teacher, Bucs fan with tickets to Super Bowl LV
- Senate approves budget bill to pass Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
- Tampa Bay students write letters of encouragement to the Bucs ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Where to watch Super Bowl LV around Tampa Bay
- Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter