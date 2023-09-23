Browns running back Nick Chubb believed to have suffered torn MCL in scary knee injury: reports

It's a prognosis that is much more positive than what many people initially believed after seeing the injury.

CLEVELAND — Browns running back and former University of Georgia standout Nick Chubb received optimistic news on his frightening knee injury he suffered on Monday night.

According to a report from ESPN and NFL.com, Chubb is only believed to have suffered a torn MCL, a prognosis that is much more positive than what many people initially believed after seeing the injury.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that there is damage to Chubb's ACL, but it's not certain that he will need to have it fully repaired and that he plans on a full recovery. Many feared Chubb also suffered a torn ACL on the play.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said that doctors believe Chubb's ACL was stretched on the play, but that the ligament is not torn. His recovery timeline is expected to be between six and eight months, which would put him on track to return fully healthy for the 2024 season.