Browns running back Nick Chubb believed to have suffered torn MCL in scary knee injury: reports

CLEVELAND — Browns running back and former University of Georgia standout Nick Chubb received optimistic news on his frightening knee injury he suffered on Monday night.
According to a report from ESPN and NFL.com, Chubb is only believed to have suffered a torn MCL, a prognosis that is much more positive than what many people initially believed after seeing the injury.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that there is damage to Chubb's ACL, but it's not certain that he will need to have it fully repaired and that he plans on a full recovery. Many feared Chubb also suffered a torn ACL on the play.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said that doctors believe Chubb's ACL was stretched on the play, but that the ligament is not torn. His recovery timeline is expected to be between six and eight months, which would put him on track to return fully healthy for the 2024 season.
Chubb suffered a horrific knee injury when he was with Georgia in a game at Tennessee in October 2015. He suffered a torn MCL, PCL and LCL while dislocating his knee that day. The news that this injury doesn't appear to be career-ending is outstanding for UGA fans who support Chubb in the NFL and for Browns fans.