ATHENS–You'd never think 'Vanderbilt' would represent the answer to a daunting trivia question in college football circles, but here we are:

Excluding Florida, which SEC East program has UGA head coach Kirby Smart never defeated at home?

This Saturday, Georgia will host Vandy under the lights at Sanford Stadium; and if the No. 2-ranked Dawgs (26 1/2-point favorites) can knock off the Commodores in clean, timely fashion, it would mean that Smart has humbled every eligible SEC East team at home–at least once during his three-year tenure.

The above statement comes with an obvious caveat, since Florida and Georgia play annually at a neutral site (Jacksonville)–a tradition which dates back to 1933 and has only a two-year interruption (1994-95, when Jacksonville's stadium incurred a massive renovation, in time for the NFL's Jaguars).

Back to the present: Given UGA's tremendous amount of success under Smart (20-5 in his last 25 games, one SEC championship, one Rose Bowl victory, one College Football Playoff title-game berth), it's easy to forget how Georgia was upended in a shocking home loss to Vandy two years ago (17-16)..

Kirby Smart says “(Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur) is one of the many (QBs) in the SEC now that are grown up. Certainly believe he’ll be able to test us deep because they’ve got the capability of doing that.” UGA pic.twitter.com/PitR1acJUm — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 1, 2018

Correction:It's easy for the media to forget the homecoming defeat.

For the veteran players dotting the Dawgs' roster, they still harbor vivid recollections of the mistakes and heartache from that October afternoon.

"I was a freshman when they came here and beat us," recalls tailback Elijah Holyfield, UGA's current team leader in rushing yards (368). "So, we have not forgotten about that. Vanderbilt has always been a real strong competitor, and they play really good defense."

In the 2016 game, the Bulldogs could only muster three field goals (via kicker Rodrigo Blankenship) and one touchdown from tight end Isaac Nauta ... the same Nauta who produced the UGA play of the year on Saturday, recovering a Jake Fromm fumble roughly 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage and then rumbling for a 31-yard touchdown versus Tennessee.

The middling production should have been enough to guarantee victory two years ago, since the UGA defense limited Vandy to nine first downs and 171 total yards; and yet, the Commodores left Athens with their signature win of the season.

Coach Smart has a different, but similarly painful account of that letdown loss: "We just did not play well on special teams ... it was a great indicator of why special teams matter" in elite-level college football.

Of course, around that time, UGA was still trying to find its identity under the newly hired Smart.

From late September to late October, the Bulldogs lost of four of five games (Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Florida); but since that adjustment period, UGA has blitzed eight consecutive SEC East opponents ... by an average victory margin of 30.3 points.

