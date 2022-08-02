Here are some of Tuesday's top Olympic moments

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday's highlight moments.

ATLANTA — Tuesday's action at the Winter Olympics featured a record-setting performance by American figure skater Nathan Chen in the men's short program, plus more Team USA medals in cross-country skiing and alpine skiing.

Check out these highlights from Tuesday at the winter games:

FIGURE SKATING

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men's short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins won her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women's freestyle sprint final. Diggins became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in an individual cross-country skiing event.





WOMEN'S HOCKEY

The U.S. and Canadian women's hockey teams locked horns in a preliminary tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was Canada who earned the 4-2 victory to stay unbeaten at the Games.

ALPINE SKIING

Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The medal victory comes just three days shy of the 50th anniversary of his mother’s Olympic gold medal in slalom at Sapporo in 1972.

FREESTYLE SKIING