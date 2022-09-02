Here are some of Wednesday's top Olympic moments

Here is a breakdown of Wednesday's highlight moments.

ATLANTA — Team USA brought home its first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, thanks to snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis.

Check out these highlights from Wednesday at the games:

SNOWBOARDING

Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis wins the snowboard cross big final to secure an Olympic gold medal, at the same time earning USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White came through once again, executing a double McTwist 1260 in his second run of qualifying (that had cost him a fall on his first) to place fourth and advance to the final.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim of Team USA landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700 to score an 87.75 on her first run of women's snowboard halfpipe qualifying.

FREESTYLE SKIING