Here are some of Monday's top Olympic moments

Here is a breakdown of Monday's highlight moments.

ATLANTA — The United States earned its first ever silver in the figure skating team event on Monday in Beijing.

The big events on Day 4 of the Games included alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, speed skating, short track and luge. Here’s a look at some of the top moments Monday.

ALPINE SKIING

During Run 1 of women’s giant slalom, Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin lost her edge, went down and skied out while Petra Vlhova of Slovakia clocked a mistake-filled run. Sweden’s Sara Hector secured her first gold medal on the final run of the event and clocked the fastest time in the field on Run 1.

FIGURE SKATING

The top five teams took the ice for the final three legs of the team event. Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva of the ROC finished first with 74 total points. The United States earned its first-ever silver in the event with 65 points.

Valieva became the first woman ever to land a quad in the Olympics during the women’s free skate.

SNOWBOARDING

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot won a gold medal in men’s slopestyle. Only a couple of points separated Parrot from China’s Su Yiming and Mark McMorris of Canada. The United State’s Red Gerard had a fourth-place finish while teammate Sean FitzSimons fell on all three of his runs including his final one.

SPEED SKATING