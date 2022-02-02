Here's 6 women athletes to follow at the 2022 Winter Olympics

This year the highest percentage of women will be participating in the winter games. Here's who you should watch for.

In addition to a record amount of women in the Olympics, the U.S. Olympic Team has the most female athletes in Winter Games history representing a single nation. Out of the 222 American athletes competing, 108 are women.

It's a big year for women athletes, and here's six you should look out for:

Kamila Valieva

Sport: Figure Skating

Country Russia

The Russian athlete is the youngest competing in the 2022 Games. She is also the youngest on Russia's 2022 Women's Olympic Figure Skating Team. Valieva is a strong favorite for the Olympic Gold. Last year she set two new world records when she broke her own free skate and total score records at the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi. She now holds the highest women’s free skate score ever seen (185.29), the highest women’s combined total score (272.71), and the highest short program score (90.45).

Alysa Liu

Sport: Figure Skating

Country: USA

Mikaela Shiffrin

Sport: Alpine Skiing

Country: USA

Eileen Gu

Sport: Freestyle Skier

Country: China

The 18-year-old U.S.-born and raised freestyle skier will be representing China at the 2022 Olympics. Although raised in San Francisco Gu announced in 2019 that she would be representing China “to unite people, promote common understanding [and] create communication.”

She currently holds the title for world’s top female freestyle skier, the world champion in the halfpipe and slopestyle, third in big air. Apart from being an athlete, Gu is a model and has also been accepted into Stanford University.

Erin Jackson

Sport: Long-track speed skating

Country: USA

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sport: Bobsled

Country: USA