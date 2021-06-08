Social media reacts to former AJC Peachtree Road Race winner dropping out of Olympic women's marathon

TOKYO, Japan — Aliphine Tuliamuk won the women's elite competition at the AJC Peachtree Road Race four years ago, now she's having to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics women's marathon final.
NBC Sports also reported back in February of last year that she came in first place for the Olympic Marathon Trials.
The 32-year-old Olympian came to Tokyo to compete in her first Olympics after placing sixth in this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race -- her first race since having a baby girl.
HOKA Northern Arizona Elite made the announcement Friday evening on Twitter, saying she dropped out at the 20k mark.
"Her hip has been bothering her these last two weeks. She tried her best to get it right but couldn't fix it," the team wrote. "More to come when we have details."
USA Track & Field also tweeted that they are "We're wishing her a safe and speedy recovery."
Social media is still buzzing about the marathon mom.
@gatornathan tweeted, "Sad to hear. Watched her crush it in Atlanta."
@1wushock wrote "Nevertheless she is still a winner."
And @price_kath tweeted "you are amazing, mama!! What you did for so many Olympian moms is a huge legacy. Hang in there!"