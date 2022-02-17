5 things to know about Olympian Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu has two medals this Winter Olympics. She is looking for another shot at gold.

BEIJING, China — Eileen Gu has been heating up the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. She is competing in the women's freestyle ski halfpipe Thursday night looking for another shot at gold.

The 18-year-old freeskiing star took the gold medal in the women's big air freestyle skiing and silver in the women's freeski slopestyle.

According to her Olympics profile, Gu's mother had enrolled her in freeskiing thinking it was safer than racing due to its dangerous nature

Here are some other fun facts to know about her:

1. Eileen Gu is from California but is competing for China

Gu initially began representing the U.S. in competition but ultimately chose to compete for China. She took to her Instagram calling her decision "incredibly tough." She added that she is extremely thankful for U.S. Ski and Snowboard and the Chinese Ski Association for believing in her dreams. Gu's mother is from Beijing and said she was hoping to inspire millions of young people in China.

"I am proud of my heritage and equally proud of my American upbringings," she wrote on Instagram.

"Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations. If I can help to inspire one young girl to break a boundary, my wishes will have come true," Gu wrote.

Gu was born in San Francisco and grew up going on weekend ski trips with her family to Northstar in Tahoe, California. She started skiing at eight years old, her Olympics profile states.

2. Her nickname is "Snow princess"

She earned the nickname "Snow princess" from her 1.3 million fans on Weibo, one of China's largest social media platforms, her Olympics' profile states.

3. The 18-year-old is an avid foodie

Gu is no stranger to tasting the likes of cuisine all over the world, frequently posting her delicious spreads on her Instagram page.

4. She will study at Stanford University

According to NBC Sports, Gu has been accepted to her mother's alma mater: Stanford University, where she will attend classes this fall.

5. She's a part-time model