These athletes with Georgia connections are competing in the women's long jump qualifier. Here's how you can watch.

Jamaica's Chanice Porter is a UGA Bulldog and Russian Olympic Committee's Darya Klishina is an Atlanta resident. Watch them compete to qualify for women's long jump.

TOKYO, Japan — Two athletes with Georgia connections are set to compete against each other in the qualifier for the women's long jump event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saturday night.

Though the long jumpers have Georgia ties, they're competing for countries that are worlds apart: Jamaica and the Russian Olympic Committee.

Chanice Porter is a Jamaican athlete and a double Georgia Bulldog, graduating with a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia in 2017 before heading back to school to earn a master's degree in kinesiology and sports management policy in 2018, according to the Olympics website.

The website says Porter finished eighth in Doha, Qatar in 2019, becoming the first woman Jamaican long jumper to place inside the top eight at the world championships.

Darya Klishina will be one of Porter's challengers in the event for the Russian Olympic Committee. Klishina has lived in Atlanta since she moved to the Peach State in 2019 after relocating to America in 2013.

The Olympics website says Klishina initially played volleyball before she was convinced by her father to try a more individualistic sport in athletics.

Now, she and Porter are heading to compete on the highest international platform at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here's how to watch Porter and Klishina jump to qualify for the women's long jump final:

What you need to know: