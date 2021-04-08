x
Olympics

The most entertaining diving facial expressions from the Tokyo Games

It doesn't matter if they won or not, these athletes deserve a gold medal for best facial expressions.

HOUSTON, Texas — First featured in the 1904 games, diving is one of the oldest sports in the Olympics. And while it can be one of the most breathtaking and jaw-dropping sports to watch, it can also one of the most humorous when photographers capture those moments of intense concentration seen on a competitor's face. 

When the divers jump and spin off the board many meters up in the air, then quickly plummet to the water, the straining facial expressions captured in photos is understandable, while being entertaining and fun to look at as well.

Let's have some fun and take a look at some photographs of these amazing athletes in action!

This one, showing Singapore's Freida Lim as she dives off a 10-meter platform is gold. She set a historic milestone on Wednesday, becoming the first Singaporean to have taken part in an Olympic diving competition.

Credit: AP
Freida Lim of Singapore competes in women's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Sofiia Lyskun, 19, of Ukraine, competed in women's diving 10-meter platform preliminary .

Credit: AP
Sofiia Lyskun of Ukraine competes in women's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Team USA's Delaney Schnell flips off the 10-meter platform in this photograph. He took home a silver medal.

Credit: AP
Delaney Schnell of United States competes in women's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Jun Hoong Cheong of Malaysia ended up ranking 26th in the Women's 10-meter dive preliminary. Nice!

Credit: AP
Jun Hoong Cheong of Malaysia competes in women's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito ranked 5th in the 10-meter platform preliminary, and will advance to Wednesday's semifinal. Here's a shot of her performance in competition. 

Credit: AP
Meaghan Benfeito of Canada competes in women's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Australia's Melissa Wu sprang ahead, and landed a spot in 4th place. She'll also advance to Wednesday's semifinal. Congratulations! 

Credit: AP
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in women's diving 10m platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Team USA's Andrew Capobiano, who is from North Carolina, finished in 10th place at the men's diving 3-meter springboard final Tuesday. Great job!

Credit: AP
Andrew Capobianco of United States competes in men's diving 3-meter springboard final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Ken Terauchi has represented Japan in six Olympic Games. He placed 12th in Tuesday's Men's 3-meter springboard final.

Credit: AP
Ken Terauchi of Japan competes in men's diving 3-meter springboard final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Haram Woo of South Korea placed 4th in men's diving 3-meter springboard final Tuesday, and will go on to compete in the 10-meter platform on Friday.

Credit: AP
Haram Woo of South Korea competes in men's diving 3-meter springboard final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

British diver Jack Laugher will take home a bronze medal for the Men's 3-meter springboard. According to the BBC, Laugher said he wanted to quit in 2021, but his friends, family and psychologist kept him going.

Credit: AP
Jack Laugher of Britain competes in men's diving 3-meter springboard final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Wang Zongyuan of China placed just ahead of Laugher, and won a silver medal. He also won gold in the 3-meter synchronized springboard event. Nice work!

Credit: Wang Zongyuan AP
Wang Zongyuan of China competes in men's diving 3-meter springboard final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Japan's Ken Terauchi placed 12th in the men's 3-meter springboard final. Impressive work!

Credit: AP
Ken Terauchi of Japan competes in men's diving 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Evgenii Kuznetsov of Russian Olympic Committee won a silver medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics. In the Tokyo games, he placed 5th in the 3-meter springboard.

Credit: AP
Evgenii Kuznetsov of Russian Olympic Committee competes in men's diving 3m springboard semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Two-time gold medalist Xie Siyi of China broke the Men's Olympics 3-meter springboard record when he scored over 85 points with each of his six dives to reach a total score of 558.75.

Credit: AP
Xie Siyi of China competes in men's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Germnay's Patrick Hausding won bronze in the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard, and place 21st in the solo 3-meter springboard.

Credit: AP
Patrick Hausding of Germany competes in men's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Shi Tingmao of China won two gold medals in the Tokyo Games - for her 3-meter solo dive and 3-meter synchronized dive.

Credit: AP
Shi Tingmao of China competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Mexico's Aranza Vazquez Montano, 18, diving off the 3-meter springboard. Vazquez Montano also competes for the University of North Carolina. She was named 2021 ACC's Women's Diver of the Year.

Credit: AP
Aranza Aranza Vazquez Montano of Mexico competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Anna Pysmenska of Ukraine placed 24th in the women's diving 3-meter springboard preliminary.

Credit: AP
Anna Pysmenska of Ukraine competes in women's diving 3m springboard preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Americans Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon collected silver medals for the men's Synchronized 3-meter dive. Their score of 444.36 was 23 points behind China, which took gold, but nearly 40 ahead of bronze medalist Germany.

Credit: AP
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States' compete during the men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Wan Zongyuan and Xie Siyi of China won gold in the men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard on Wednesday, giving the diving powerhouse its third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Credit: AP
Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi of China compete during the men's Synchronized 3m Springboard Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Russian Olympic Committee's Viktor Minibaev won bronze in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform. He will compete in the solo 10-meter platform preliminary on Friday.

Credit: AP
Russian Olympic Committee's Viktor Minibaev competes during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Yeongnam Kim of South Korea placed 28th in the 3-meter springboard preliminary and 7th in the synchronized 10-meter platform.

Credit: AP
South Korea's Yeongnam Kim competes during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

