Here's what Canada and Mexico wore during the Olympic Opening Ceremony

Canada went big on red with their uniforms while Mexico showcased their culture with their outfits.

BEIJING, China — The Opening Ceremony to an Olympics is always a great occasion to see how other countries are representing themselves to the world.

While here in the U.S., we understandably put a lot of focus on what our own athletes are wearing during the ceremony, a lot of the fun is also in seeing what the rest of the world is coming up with.

And on Friday at the Opening Ceremony to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, our neighbors to the north and south stood out at the iconic Bird's Nest Stadium with their Olympic uniforms.

Mexico brought particularly striking uniforms to the Games, black pants with white jackets that were highlighted by a calavera design - the colorful sugar skulls associated with the holiday el Día de los Muertos. This particular design was accented with red and green elements to round out the colors of the Mexican flag.

Mexico was represented by flag-bearers Donovan Carrillo, who also sported a winter hat with the calavera on it, and Sarah Schleper, who wore a crown of flowers to go with her outfit. Carrillo is a figure skater and Schleper is an alpine skier.

Canada, meanwhile, went big on red.

Red jackets, red under-jackets, red vest-jacket things, red long-sleeve shirts, big, thick long red scarves, red winter headband things, red ball caps, red gloves.

Unsurprisingly, the Canadians are experts at staying warm.

Canada was represented during the Opening Ceremony by flag-bearers Marie-Philip Poulin, a hockey player, and Charles Hamelin, a short-track speed skater.