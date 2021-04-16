Ban reduced, but Christian Coleman will still miss Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced a ban originally imposed on the U.S. track star, but not by enough to allow him to compete in Tokyo.

Christian Coleman, the Atlanta native and leading U.S. track star, had his suspension from global competition reduced on Friday, but not by enough to allow him to still compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The international Court of Arbitration for Sport, in Switzerland, reduced a ban that had been imposed last October for missed doping tests, the Associated Press reported.

The two-year ban, which was to extend retroactively through May 2022 after he was originally suspended provisionally in May 2020, was reportedly cut to 18 months.

That will make him eligible to compete in global competitions again later this year, but keep him suspended for the Olympics, which are now fewer than 100 days away.

Coleman was originally penalized for missing three drug tests in 2019. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Friday that he was not entirely at fault for one of the missed tests, according to the AP.

“While I appreciate that the arbitrators correctly found that I am a clean athlete, I am obviously disappointed that I will miss the Olympic Games this summer,” Coleman, who has never had a positive doping test, reportedly said in a statement.

According to the AP, Coleman cited an unpublished part of the court's ruling which said “there is no evidence of the athlete seeking to avoid being tested, or masking drug use, or using drugs or otherwise seeking to evade doping controls.”

Last year, Coleman told 11Alive he was "frustrated that I even have to deal with this… that I have to weather this type of storm" following the ban.