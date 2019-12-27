ATLANTA — There are no days off for elite athletes getting ready for the next Olympics - now just seven months away.

That's certainly true for Christian Taylor who came home to Fayetteville, Georgia to spend Christmas with his family. He works out at the Georgia Tech track when he's home and spends most of the year traveling and competing.

Taylor is the reigning Olympic champion and current world champion in the triple jump. He's one of the most successful Team USA track and field athletes in history. It all started in Georgia and he loves to come home.

To maintain his level of success, it takes long workouts - even on Christmas day and the day after. Days off weren't an option.

"I mean, ate good - I felt a little guilty," he said. "But then I thought, I'm going to be out here tomorrow, we're blessed with this weather and Georgia Tech has been phenomenal opening up their track facilities."

11Alive's Cheryl Preheim will be following Christian's journey to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo along with all of Georgia's other Olympic hopefuls.

MORE OLYMPIC NEWS

Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

Russia banned from being represented at Olympics in latest doping scandal

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

Olympian Shawn Johnson welcomes first baby: 'You are our everything'