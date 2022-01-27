These Georgia companies are leaving their mark on the 2022 Winter Olympics

Delta began a new Olympic partnership last year while Coca-Cola has a longstanding presence at the Games.

ATLANTA — On a foggy morning near Atlanta's airport last month, a company meeting felt more like a celebration. That's because if featured celebrity Olympic hosts and athlete representatives among the best Team USA has ever seen. The occasion was Delta Air Lines kicking off their 2022 Winter Olympics partnership with Team USA and the Games, unveiling a special aircraft featuring a new Olympics design.

Delta is now helping power the Olympic movement - what one speaker that day called a "magical combination" between the airliner and the Games.

The company, which had previously sponsored U.S.-based Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002 and its hometown Atlanta in 1996, struck a deal last year to become a full-time Olympic partner for most of the rest of this decade, leading into the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

As a sort of exclamation point on that deal, Delta commissioned the custom-painted A330-900, which began flying trans-Atlantic and trans-pacific routes in mid-December.

Mathew Palmer, an employee from Albany, Georgia, said the celebratory scene roused echoes of when the Olympics came home to Atlanta 26 years ago.

"I watched the '96 Games differently because I'm a Georgia boy, and now I will watch these Games differently, too," he said.

Last week, Delta flew Team USA off to Beijing.

“Delta and Team USA share a deep belief that connecting the world makes us all better,” Tim Mapes, Delta's chief marketing and communications officer, said in a December release. “This one-of-a-kind livery celebrates our partnership, which has been built on shared values and the inspiring athletes of Team USA, whose indomitable spirit lies at the heart of both our ‘Keep Climbing’ message and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”

Delta is not alone among Atlanta corporate heavyweights supporting the Olympics, of course.

Coca-Cola has a deep history with the Olympics that extends back almost a century - 94 years to be exact. Back in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the company celebrated the 90th anniversary of its Olympic partnership, and its towering display inside the Olympic Park was one of the most popular spots during those Games. People of all ages waited happily in line for a chance for a Coke and souvenirs.

A couple years ago, Coke committed to its Olympic sponsorship through 2032 in a deal with a Chinese dairy company to share official (nonalcoholic) beverage sponsorship rights.

While the partnership with a Chinese company gave Coca-Cola an added foothold for establishing its presence at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the company's involvement has nonetheless come up against uncomfortable geopolitical realities.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that amid U.S. scrutiny over China's human rights record and alleged abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority population in Xinjiang, Coke is scaling back its domestic advertising around the Winter Olympics. That has reportedly included decisions not to do Olympics-themed displays in U.S. stores, special-edition cans and an absence of Olympic-focused TV commercials.

Still, as AP photos from last month inside the Olympic Village show, at least in China, Coke has forged ahead with its sponsorship of the Olympics.