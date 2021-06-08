Eiffel Tower to fly flag 'size of soccer field' Sunday to celebrate 2024 Olympics

Paris Olympic organizers claim the flag will be the biggest in history as it takes the Summer Games handoff from Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — A giant flag will be flown from the Eiffel Tower on Sunday that Paris Olympic organizers claim will be the biggest in history.

The unfurling is planned during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics when the formal handover goes to the next Summer Games host in 2024.

The passing of the hosting baton will be split between the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo and a public party in Paris.

“It will be biggest flag ever flown,” Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet said, describing it as the size of a soccer field.