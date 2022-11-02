Georgia's Elana Meyers Taylor just auctioned off her Team USA parka | Here's how much it sold for

Champion bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor sold the jacket for around $5,000.

ATLANTA — Going once, going twice, and sold for $5,001.

That's how much a Team USA jacket just sold for on eBay, and it's all going to a good cause.

Georgia's bobsledding champion Elana Meyers Taylor announced she has auctioned off her Team USA apparel to support the National Down Syndrome Society, a cause dear to her heart.

Taylor recently secured a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games in the debut of the monobob event, also becoming the oldest American female athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

The four-time Olympian and Douglasville native celebrated her medal by bestowing it on her son, Nico.

"The moment of my dreams," she wrote in a tweet, as she shared a video of her young son holding the Olympic medal.

She and her husband, Olympian Nic Taylor who was named as an alternate on the men’s bobsled team said they are enjoying life as athletes and as parents. The couple's son was born with Down syndrome and is deaf in both of his ears.

“He’s has had challenges in his short life and he is so resilient,” the Olympian said in a previous interview. “He inspires me and makes me want to be a better person every day."

Taylor announced she sold her Ralph Lauren Team USA opening ceremony parka for $5,001 plus $20 shipping Tuesday morning.

"Thanks to everyone who bid!!!" she wrote in her announcement.

My jacket sold for a little over $5000 😂! All proceeds go to support @NDSS - thanks to everyone who bid!!! @NBCOlympics @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/a57PzJOQsd — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) February 15, 2022