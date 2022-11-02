Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor expecting her second child

She brought her young son Nico to the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year as inspiration.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Elana Meyers Taylor is both the most decorated Black athlete ever at the Winter Olympics and the most decorated woman in bobsled competitions, but she's often placed motherhood right alongside her sporting achievements.

Now, she'll be expanding on that role.

The Douglasville native announced on Twitter this week she's expecting her second child with her husband Nic Taylor, also a bobsled Olympian.

"Team Meyers Taylor 4man hitting the ice soon!" she tweeted, referencing a 4-person bobsled.

Meyers Taylor brought her young son Nico to the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier this year, where he served as her inspiration.

"It’s been a crazy journey since PyeongChang and one of my biggest goals was to start a family so we are so fortunate to be here and actually living this dream," she previously told 11Alive in an interview.

The two-year-old was diagnosed with Down syndrome, and Elana said her son also was deaf in both ears when he was born. He goes to the Atlanta Speech School.

Elana has said she’s learned from her son what strength really means.

“He’s has had challenges in his short life and he is so resilient,” she said. “He inspires me and makes me want to be a better person every day."

Meyers Taylor, who at 37 became the oldest American woman to win a Winter Olympics medal in Beijing, has indicated she may not yet be done competing at the highest levels.