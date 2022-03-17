Elana Meyers Taylor says she'll continue competing, could go for 2026 Olympics

At 37, Meyers Taylor already became the oldest American woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics in February.

ATLANTA — Elana Meyers Taylor, fresh off becoming the most decorated Black Winter Olympian and Olympic women's bobsledder, is not done yet.

Meyers Taylor, the Douglasville native who returned from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with two medals - giving her five for her career - told 11Alive Anchor Cheryl Preheim that, "I know I'm not done being in a bobsled."

At 37, Meyers Taylor already became the oldest American woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics in February. But she wouldn't rule out going for more honors at the 2026 Olympics in four years in Italy.

"I'll take some time to really decide what my career looks like going forward, but I know I'm not done being in a bobsled," she said. "Whether that means 2026 Olympics, I don't know yet. But I know with the past two years (of COVID disruption) I haven't had the opportunity to even race in the U.S. I want that opportunity again, so I'll be sliding at some point, competitive sliding. But what exactly that looks like four years down the road I have no idea yet. I'm really gonna take some time before I make any of those decisions."

Meyers Taylor remains at the top of her game. In addition to her Olympic performances, she was the overall women's champion and the champion in both the monobob and two-woman disciplines for the 2021-22 Bobsleigh World Cup.

There's no schedule yet for the 2022-23 World Cup season, though they typically start in November or December.

Meanwhile, Meyers Taylor is back home in metro Atlanta following the Olympics, which she said was weird following five months of essentially living in hotels, in order to train for the bobsled in the run-up to the Beijing Games. But she's excited to celebrate her medals - a silver and a bronze - with the hometown folks in Douglasville.