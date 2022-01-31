Olympian from metro Atlanta tests positive for COVID after arriving in Beijing

Four-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor from Douglasville traveled to the Winter Games with her husband and young son on Jan. 27. Two days later, she tested positive.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's-own Olympian arrived in Beijing ahead of the Winter Games this week, but tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine.

The American bobsledder said she is asymptomatic and currently is at an isolation hotel.

"Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging, but also, incredibly rewarding, to be able to show that it can still be done," Meyers Taylor tweeted.

She went on to say the support she has received is what is keeping her going.

"So many people, especially other moms from all walks of life, have been so supportive of my efforts to get back to the Olympics. It’s been an incredible wave of positivity that I’ve been riding to a while, so I’m going to continue to do that. This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I'm remaining optimistic that I'll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete," she said.

According to the USA Today, Meyers Taylor is completely vaccinated with a booster shot. She will need two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart to be able to compete, the newspaper said.

Meyers Taylor has plenty of time to recover. The women’s monobob event doesn't take place until Feb. 13 and 14. Training runs for the event start on Feb. 10. The two-woman bobsled event is Feb. 18-19.