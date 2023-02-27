Metro Atlanta Olympic athlete honored with bobblehead

The limited edition bobblehead was made by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

ATLANTA — Douglasville Olympian bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is being honored with a bobblehead figure. The limited edition bobblehead was announced last week by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Last year, Meyers Taylor earned her fifth medal where she won a silver medal in the inaugural monobob event. She also won a bronze medal in the two-woman event.

She has gained the title for the most medals won by a Black athlete in Winter Olympics history. She also became the most decorated U.S. Olympic bobsledder of all time.

Meyers Taylor was born in California but raised in Douglasville up until she went to college.

She began bobsledding in 2007 after she failed to make the U.S. Olympic softball team. She grew a love for softball while in college.

The 37-year-old Olympian is also being recognized amongst bobsledder Kallie Humphries, figure skater Jason Brown and others.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,022. For more, click here.