'Humbled and honored' | Elana Meyers Taylor finally gets Olympic moment as Team USA's flag bearer

BEIJING, China — Georgia's bobsledding Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor finally got her special moment as Team USA's Closing Ceremony flag bearer in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, was originally chosen as Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony but had tested positive for COVID shortly after arriving in China. She had to isolate herself in a hotel room and test negative twice before being able to compete in the Winter Olympic Games.

She then made history as the most decorated Black athlete in the Winter Olympics. She earned her fifth medal– a bronze– Saturday in the two-woman bobsled final.

She also won a silver medal in the debut of the women's monobob, taking home two medals this Winter Olympics in Beijing. Previously, she had won silver in 2018 in PyeongChang, another silver in 2014 in Sochi, and a bronze in 2010 in Vancouver.

Meyers Taylor took to Instagram to write about an Olympics moment she had been waiting for: Team USA's flag bearer.