Georgia Olympians visit the White House

Winter Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor and Summer Olympian Kenny Selmon from Mableton were hosted by President Biden, along with hundreds of other Olympians.

DC, USA — Summer and Winter Olympians were invited to the White House together for the first time, including Georgia's own Elana Meyers Taylor and Kenny Selmon.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, made history as the most decorated Black athlete in the 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics. Taylor earned her fifth bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled final.

Selmon is a 24-year-old track and field athlete from Mableton, Georga, who competed in the Tokyo Olympic Games. He finished 10th in the men's 400m hurdle semifinals with a time of 48.58.

About 600 Olympians and Paralympians were present at the White House on May 4, where President Joe Biden spoke about how proud he was of Team USA.

