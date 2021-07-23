Fans react on social media as Team USA appears in Olympics opening ceremony

Outfits, well wishes, and friendly competition. Here's what fans are saying about the Olympics opening ceremony.

TOKYO, Japan — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here and champion athletes from across the world are gearing up to showcase their talents.

On Friday the competitors strutted to kick off the international sporting competition on Friday in the opening ceremony.

This year's Olympics won't have fans in the stands, but people are still taking to social media to wish Team USA well as they watch flag bearers Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and Miami Marlins baseball player Eddy Alvarez lead the U.S. squad -- who are draped in state of the art Ralph Lauren attire -- in the commencement.

Congratulations to our Team USA for just being the best and now representing all of us here back home watching you. God Bless you all!! — Michele Tate (@Michele71816274) July 23, 2021

🇺🇸 GOOOO TEAM USA 2020 OLYMPIAD XXXII GOOOOOOOOOOOO ATHLETE OOOOOOLYMPICS USA NUMBER 1!!!! 🇺🇸 — Sharkstuff (@Sharkstuffnsfw) July 23, 2021

Although the ceremony started hours before Team USA walked, fans said it was worth the wait.

Gives me chills to see Team USA walk into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony. We are nearly untouchable in summer sports. The walk and to see the energy NEVER gets old. — Gene Grieshaber (@InvMatrixMan) July 23, 2021

One Twitter user used a gif of Atlanta's own Crime Mob to demonstrate the excitement behind the friendly competition.

First Lady Jill Biden took a moment to chime in on Twitter and give team USA a positive send off.

Biden is leading the U.S. delegation in the ceremony on Friday and quoted an open letter she penned to inspire the home team ahead of the Tokyo games.

Dear @TeamUSA, your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you’ve given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats. https://t.co/5TPTxQlU2u — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 23, 2021

Some are sending well wishes to America's greatest athletes as they make their Tokyo debut from halfway across the world.

Staying up late here in New Zealand to watch the Opening Ceremony…excited to see Team USA 🇺🇸! — Meredith 🇳🇿 🇺🇸 🌎🌊🌊 (@kiwimer70) July 23, 2021

Others are watching for the outfits.

The Team USA Polo drip is so tough every time 😭 — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕟 𝔸 . 𝕄𝕖𝕕𝕝𝕖𝕪 (@BrandonAMedley) July 23, 2021

One fan says they're rooting for Team USA, but they are still wishing all athletes the best of luck.

Watching the Opening Ceremony of the #TokyoOlympics and missed some of it. I'm for USA, but to be honest, I'm for all the athletes in all the nations, cuz I gotta wish them all good luck, be safe, and do your best! — P.E.A.C.E. P📓et: The Rhyming Poetic Brony🦄 BLM (@terry_craighead) July 23, 2021