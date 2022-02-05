Here's who won the first medals of the Winter Olympics

The Games are underway in Beijing.

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympics were already underway across certain sports before Friday's Opening Ceremony, and through Saturday in Beijing the first medals of the Games began to be won.

Six medal events in all took place in Beijing early on Saturday, in sports including biathlon, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing speed skating.

Here's a look so far at what's gone down:

Cross-Country Skiing

Norway's Therese Johaug had the honors of winning the first gold medal of the Games when she cruised to first place in the women's 15km skiathlon.

Natalia Nepryaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee took the silver in the event, and Teresa Stadlober of Austria won bronze.

U.S. cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins put in a strong showing in sixth in this event, which is not known as her standout event.

THREAD: The first gold, silver, and bronze medals of the 2022 #WinterOlympics!



🥇: Therese Johaug - NORWAY pic.twitter.com/M9eFLO4XkU — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Biathlon

The 4x6km mixed relay was won by Norway, who as a team are again off to a sterling start after they topped the global medal table at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The Norwegians came in ahead of France for silver and the Russian Olympic Committee for bronze.

Speed Skating

Dutch star Irene Schouten won gold in the 3,000m race in long-track skating, breaking a 20-year-old Olympic record in the process with a time of 3:56.06.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida came second, while Canada's Isabelle Weidemann rounded out the podium.

🗣 The Netherlands is SCHOUTEN it out!



A 20-year-old OLYMPIC RECORD is broken as Irene Schouten takes gold in the women's 3000m! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/0LmQp27t8K — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Freestyle skiing

Sweden's Walter Wallberg edged Canada's Mikael Kingsbury for gold in the moguls event - giving Sweden their first-ever moguls medal.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima took the bronze in third, while Team USA's Nick Page, competing in his first Olympics, made it to the final and finished fifth.

An appreciation post for @nickpage_ski, who finish 5th in the men's moguls final at his FIRST #WinterOlympics! 👏 pic.twitter.com/06oE4unTHw — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2022

Ski Jumping

Slovenia took home both the gold and bronze in the women's normal hill event, with Ursa Bogataj in first and Nika Kriznar in third.

Sandwiched between them for silver was Germany's Katharina Althaus.

Short-track Speed Skating

The Olympic hosts China won the mixed relay event, pulling in their first gold medal and first medal overall of the Beijing Games.