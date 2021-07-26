Georgia athletes competing in swimming semifinals for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games

Two-time Olympian Gunnar Bentz and eight-time medalist Allison Schmitt swam Monday morning, qualifying for semifinals tonight.

ATLANTA — The journey to an Olympic medal continues for two Georgia athletes who qualified for Day 4 of swimming. Two-time Olympian Gunnar Bentz and eight-time medalist Allison Schmitt are set to swim in the semifinals of their events.

Gunnar Bentz

The seasoned swimmer made history in 2016 as the University of Georgia's first male swimmer to earn a gold medal.

He said he isn't going in with any expectations, no goals of medals but instead having fun during his last Olympics. His mindset for Tokyo stems from his study of Thomas Carlyle's "Astor Resartus." Bentz particularly resonated with the quote "work while it's called today, for the night comes where no man can work," as he settles in for his last few years of swimming.

Allison Schmitt

Schmitt is set to compete Monday at 9:30 p.m. for the Women's 200 Freestyle semifinals.

The four-time Olympian competed Monday morning in the heat for the women's 200m Freestyle. Schmitt came in fourth place with a time of 1:57.10 and qualified for the semifinals of her freestyle event.