More Georgia athletes on the way to Tokyo Olympics

Although the Opening Ceremony was on Friday, several athletes with Peach State ties started their journey to Tokyo on Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — Although the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony — marking the official start to the international games — was on Friday, there are still competitors making their way to Japan.

Several Georgia athletes were Tokyo bound on Saturday, along with their families and coaches as they embark on their competition endeavors.

Daniel Haugh and his coach, Mike Judge, were pictured leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday.

Hugh was sporting a big 'thumbs up' as he and Judge headed to board their flight across the world.

Born and raised in Marietta, the Kennesaw State University 2019 graduate is truly Georgia-grown. He attended St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta.

This year's international games will make his first Olympic experience. Haugh is competing in the hammer throw — a track and field sport.

Another first-time Olympian and 2019 Kennesaw State University grad was Tokyo bound on Saturday. Kenny Selmon and his coach Nat Page left home in Atlanta to make their way to the Olympics.

The Mableton, Georgia born 400-meter hurdler attended Pace Academy in Atlanta for high school and left the Peach State to attend college at the University of North Carolina.

On Saturday, Elija Goodwin's mother helped send him off to his first Olympic games.

A Georgia Bulldog and Covington, Georgia-born runner, Goodwin is competing in the 4x400-meter relay event.

11Alive's Cheryl Preheim tweeted that Goodwin and his mom actually bumped into the two-time Olympian Kendal Williams and her dad at the Atlanta airport while they prepared to get on their flights.