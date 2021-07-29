x
Olympics

Georgia athletes win silver, bronze medals in Tokyo Olympics swimming events

Hali Flickinger and Allison Schmitt competed in separate events Wednesday night.

TOKYO, Japan — It was an eventful night for athletes with Georgia ties who competed in swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday night.

With two bronze medals under her belt in Tokyo, Hali Flickinger is finding her stride in the pool. 

The University of Georgia swimmer had already won a bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter individual medley. 

And on Wednesday night, she did it again in the final for the women's 200-meter butterfly event. Her time was 2:05.65 

Credit: AP
Hali Flickinger of the United States poses with her bronze medal after the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

That wasn't the only medal a UGA swimmer claimed Wednesday night. 

Allison Schmitt was a part of USA's team for the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. She helped the U.S. win another silver medal. 

The former UGA bulldog, who specializes in freestyle swimming, is now the winner of nine Olympic medals.

Credit: AP
United States women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team of Allison Scmitt, Paige Madden, Kathryn McLaughlin and Kathleen Kedecky pose with their silver medals on the podium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

