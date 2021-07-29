If UGA was a country, the Bulldogs would have more Olympic medals right now than Spain and Mexico combined

Alums of the school have won medals in six separate events so far in Tokyo.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are vacuuming up medals at the Tokyo Olympics - so many, in fact, that if UGA was its own country, right now the Dawgs would have more than most other Olympic delegations.

After swimmers Hali Flickinger picked up a second bronze on Wednesday night, in the 200m butterfly, and Allison Schmitt won a silver as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team, the Dawgs now have seven medals between athletes who once competed for the school.

All seven medals have come from alums of UGA's vaunted swimming program.

That's equal to Brazil, currently 13th on the medal table among all countries.

To be fair, it's not quite a like-for-like comparison. The official Olympic medal tables award countries one medal per event, and there's one instance where UGA doubles up on one event - Schmitt and Olivia Smoliga both received a medal for their roles on the silver-winning 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Still, if you want to hold the Dawgs to the technical Olympic standard and only count them for six, they'd rank just below Brazil among all nations, tied with Switzerland and Chinese Taipei for 14th.

UGA ranks ahead of countries such as Hungary (five medals), Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Serbia and Ukraine (all four), not to mention the dozens of countries with fewer than four - among them Spain (three) and Mexico (two) who combined can't match the Dawgs.

Pretty impressive, huh?

So far the full medal count for the Dawgs goes as follows:

Chase Kalisz , gold in the men's 400m individual medley

, gold in the men's 400m individual medley Jay Litherland , silver in the men's 400m individual medley

, silver in the men's 400m individual medley Hali Flickinger , bronze in the women's 200m butterfly and bronze in the women's 400m individual medley

, bronze in the women's 200m butterfly and bronze in the women's 400m individual medley Allison Schmitt , silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay

, silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay and bronze in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay Olivia Smoliga, bronze in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay