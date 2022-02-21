Georgia Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor is coming home

The bobsledder is expected to fly into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ATLANTA — Elana Meyers Taylor is coming home after making history at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Georgia's bobsledding star spent weeks in Beijing competing. Within those weeks she faced heightened COVID-19 protocols, was diagnosed with the virus, helped close out the Winter Games during the closing ceremony, and she also helped an Olympic event make its debut. After an atypical Winter Games, she will be flying into Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Monday and be reunited with friends and family with two more Olympic medals to round out her career.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Douglasville, was originally chosen as Team USA's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremony but had tested positive for COVID shortly after arriving in China. She had to isolate herself in a hotel room and test negative twice before being able to compete in the Winter Olympic Games.

She then made history as the most decorated Black athlete in the Winter Olympics. She earned her fifth medal– a bronze– Saturday in the two-woman bobsled final.