BUDAPEST, Hungary — Chesapeake native, Grant Holloway left no doubt who's the top hurdler on the planet. The former Grassfield Grizzly captured gold on Monday at the World Track & Field Championships from Budapest, Hungary in a time of 12.96 in the men's 110m hurdles. The win gave him a third straight title and just the second ever to pull off the feat in the event since the late Greg Foster.

THREE. IN. A. ROW.@Flaamingoo_ blazes to his third consecutive 110m hurdles #WorldAthleticsChamps gold medal in 12.96 💨 pic.twitter.com/wAXB3h50dq — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 21, 2023

Holloway took first followed by Jamaica's Hansle Parchment (13.06) who last beat him in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Fellow Americans Daniel Roberts (13.09) and Freddie Crittenden (13.16) finished third and fourth respectively.

Holloway is the second fastest man in the history of the event with a personal best of 12.81 seconds, he set at the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021. He’s also the world record holder in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.29 that was set in 2021.

The 25-year-old will now go for the gold in the next Olympic Games from Paris, France in 2024.