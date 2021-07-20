Here's how to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

NBC is the source for everything Olympics.

ATLANTA — After months of delay, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are finally here. The opening ceremony kicks off on Friday, July 23.

As athletes prepared to compete in 2020, the games were pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC is the source for all things Olympics. There are plenty of sources to keep for viewers to keep up with the games and watch the competitions each day.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch.

When is the Olympics?

Tokyo 2020 will kick off with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23 and will last until August 8, 2021. There is obviously a time difference between Tokyo and the U.S. -- 13 hours to be exact from eastern standard time in the U.S.

So when some games are airing during primetime, it will actually be the next morning in Japan.

It's also important to note there are a few games that will start before Friday -- even as early as Tuesday night.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

NBC will be the one-stop shop for all things Olympics. Many of the games will be aired on TV. However, due to the time difference, some of the games will be pre-recorded.

Viewers can watch the games on local NBC affiliates, such as 11Alive.

Why is it called Tokyo 2020 instead of Tokyo 2021?

Last year, the Tokyo Games had to be postponed because of the pandemic. The International Olympic Committee said it was agreed that the games would keep the name as "Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020”

What is Olympics schedule?