How to watch past AJC Peachtree Road Race winner Aliphine Tuliamuk in women's marathon final Olympic event

Aliphine Tuliamuk won the AJC Peachtree Road Race in 2017 and now she's competing for Team USA in the women's marathon final

TOKYO, Japan — Once the winner of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, Aliphine Tuliamuk is competing in Tokyo on the world stage.

Tuliamuk is facing off against runners from all over the world in the women's marathon final on Friday at 5 p.m.

The 32-year-old won the women's 10km championship at the AJC Peachtree Road Race in 2017 and finished in sixth place in this year's road race, which was Tuliamuk's first race since having a baby girl, according to her Twitter account.

The Kenyan-born American is participating in her first Olympic games in Tokyo after coming in first and finishing seven seconds ahead of the 2nd-place finisher at the women's Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta in February 2020.

Happy 4th of July everyone, my family and I got to celebrate this special day with my 1st race back since the marathon trials and having our daughter. Thanks @ATLtrackclub for putting on a great race ❤️🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HlHysWUqAl — Aliphine Tuliamuk (@mamaZoeCherotch) July 4, 2021

She's competing in the Olympic event as part of Team USA on Friday. Here's how you can watch.

