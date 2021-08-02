Georgia's Tyler Austin, Team USA face Japan for Round 2 of baseball | How to watch

The team remains undefeated as they enter round 2 of games.

ATLANTA — Georgia native Tyler Austin and the rest of Team USA are facing off against Japan Monday morning as they enter round 2 of baseball games. Austin, from Conyers, put on a performance during the last two games.

On Saturday, as they faced South Korea, he knocked in Jamie Westbrook with a fifth-inning single to make it 4-1 for the Americans.

Austin, who was raised in Conyers and attended Heritage High School, helped put a dent in USA baseball's opening Olympic game on Friday against Israel.

On Monday morning, he'll be returning to the field to help Team USA compete against Japan and securing their spot in the next game.

Here's how you can watch Austin and the rest of Team USA in baseball:

Team USA is competing against Japan in Round 2 of Olympic baseball Monday morning.

What you need to know: