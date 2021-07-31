How to watch | Georgia's Javianne Oliver in women's 100m semifinal Olympic track and field

TOKYO, Japan — After advancing out of the qualifying heat in the women's 100m, Georgia's Javianne Oliver is headed to the semifinal.
Oliver finished second in her group with a heat time of 0:11.15.
The Monroe, Georgia native graduated from Monroe Area High School before attending the University of Kentucky, according to Team USA's website.
Now, she's headed to the semifinal event to vie for a chance at an Olympic gold medal.
The event is held in Tokyo and will be streamed live early Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch her in the women's 100m semi final:
What you need to know:
- Who: Georgia's Javianne Oliver
- What: Women's 100m semifinal
- When: 6:23 a.m. ET
- Where: Tokyo, Japan
- TV: USA Network, Olympic Channel
- Stream: LIVE on NBC Olympics