Georgia-born athlete wins third career Paralympic medal in Tokyo

Hunter Woodhall won the bronze medal Friday in the 400m at the Paralympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Georgia-born Hunter Woodhall claimed his third career Paralympic medal in Tokyo on Friday, with a bronze in the 400m.

Woodhall ran the race in 48.61 seconds, finishing behind Olivier Hendriks of the Netherlands and Johannes Floors of Germany.

Woodhall, who was born in Cartersville, previously won a silver and a bronze at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

He also made it to the final of the 100m earlier in the Olympics, finishing eighth in the medal race.

According to his Team USA bio, the 22-year-old was born with a congenital defect called fibular hemimelia which affected the formation of his lower legs. As a baby he required the amputation of his lower legs beneath the knee just before turning one year old.

He started running competitively after taking up 5k run runs at school, and has won four medals at World Championship meets in addition to his Olympic achievements.