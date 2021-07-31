Jamaican sprinters shine in the women's 100m Olympic race

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah knocked Flo-Jo's Olympic record to win gold.

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaican athletes swept Olympic medals in the women's 100 meter race in a 1-2-3 finish Saturday morning.

The highly anticipated race ended in a broken Olympic record after Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah knocked Florence Griffith Joyner's 1988 record by .01 seconds, finishing the race with a time of 10.61 to take the gold.

It's the second-fastest women's 100 meter time ever, right after Flo-Jo's world record of 10.49 seconds set in Indianapolis in 1988.

Thompson-Herah's face lit up with emotion as she jumped with joy and dropped to the floor after her victory.

"Part 1 of the mission completed all glory be to the almighty. This was extra special because of all the ups and downs. Thanks for all the love and support I hope you all were entertained. More to come," Thompson-Herah tweeted.

— Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) July 31, 2021

After running nearly side-by-side Thompson-Herah for much of the race, four-time Jamaican Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came in with a time of 10.74 to win the silver medal.

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson followed right behind her to win bronze and finish with a time of 10.76.

This isn't new for the Jamaicans. The Caribbean island has dominated the event at the Olympics for years. They've been victorious for over a decade with Thompson-Herah coming for the gold in 2016 and Fraser-Pryce winning gold in 2008 and 2012.

The gold, silver, and bronze medals are Team Jamaica's first three for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.