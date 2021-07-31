Jamaican sprinters shine in the women's 100m Olympic race

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaican athletes swept Olympic medals in the women's 100 meter race in a 1-2-3 finish Saturday morning.
The highly anticipated race ended in a broken Olympic record after Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah knocked Florence Griffith Joyner's 1988 record by .01 seconds, finishing the race with a time of 10.61 to take the gold.
It's the second-fastest women's 100 meter time ever, right after Flo-Jo's world record of 10.49 seconds set in Indianapolis in 1988.
Thompson-Herah's face lit up with emotion as she jumped with joy and dropped to the floor after her victory.
"Part 1 of the mission completed all glory be to the almighty. This was extra special because of all the ups and downs. Thanks for all the love and support I hope you all were entertained. More to come," Thompson-Herah tweeted.
After running nearly side-by-side Thompson-Herah for much of the race, four-time Jamaican Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came in with a time of 10.74 to win the silver medal.
Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson followed right behind her to win bronze and finish with a time of 10.76.
This isn't new for the Jamaicans. The Caribbean island has dominated the event at the Olympics for years. They've been victorious for over a decade with Thompson-Herah coming for the gold in 2016 and Fraser-Pryce winning gold in 2008 and 2012.
The gold, silver, and bronze medals are Team Jamaica's first three for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.
"Jamaica's area code is no longer 876. It's now 123. #TeamJamaica #GuhHaadAndDone," the tweet stated.