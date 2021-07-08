'We are proud' | Javianne Oliver's family, community can't wait to celebrate her Olympic win as she heads home

"This has brought a lot of people together... Can't wait for her to get home so we can celebrate," her mom Jonnifer said.

TOKYO, Japan — Monroe-native Javianne Oliver helped the U.S. win silver in the 4X100 relay race Friday alongside Atlanta's Gabrielle Thomas.

Javianne's mother Jonnifer Oliver said she is proud to watch her daughter grow up and achieve her dreams in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The one-time Olympian graduated from Monroe Area High School then attended the University of Kentucky.

"It was phenomenal, not surprising that she's such an outstanding athlete but the feeling was anxiety, excitement. It was just awesome [for her] to represent us on the world stage," Jonnifer said.

Javianne is flying back Saturday but won't visit her family and friends in Georgia until the end of the month.

"Her family is happy... and we are proud as a community," Jonnifer said. "This has brought a lot of people together... Can't wait for her to get home so we can celebrate."