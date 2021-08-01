Kennesaw State University's Daniel Haugh representing Team USA in hammer throw competition

It’s the first time an Olympian is representing the Kennesaw State Owls.

TOKYO, Japan — Daniel Haugh will make history Sunday night for Kennesaw State University. It’s the first time an Olympian is representing the Owls.

Haugh is from Marietta, Georgia. He competes in hammer throw — a track and field sport. 11Alive’s Cheryl Preheim talked to him about training for the big games in Tokyo.

“I’ve really just been taking it day by day. Tomorrow is my last practice,” he said. “I try not to overthink a lot, just do what I do.”

Haugh revealed that despite the time difference he still keeps in contact with his family at home while overseas.

“I send them videos when I wake up. We kind of have a two-hour window at night and a two-hour window in the morning. It’s been difficult but we’ve been doing it,” Haugh said.