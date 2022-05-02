Here's where you can still see the Miracle on Ice scoreboard

Inside a museum, people can experience Olympic history with generations of Olympic treasures.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey is already on the ice at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Four years ago, the women's hockey team won their first goal in 20 years. But no gold is as talked about as the Miracle on Ice, and a relic from that 1980 game is quickly becoming the most popular attraction at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum in Colorado Springs.

There’s one piece of history with an allure a little greater than the rest.

It’s the scoreboard for perhaps the biggest hockey game ever played.

The 1980 Lake Placid Olympic game between the United States and the heavily favored Soviet Union.

"Nobody was picking us and we had a really young team," Dave Orgen said, who at the time worked for USA Hockey as its public relations director.

Forty years later, he’s the executive director on the Olympic museum board and helped secure the iconic scoreboard.

"It's gotta be seven feet tall. It's a big deal," he said. "It had to be crane-lifted from outside the building into the building before they sealed up that whole glass side of the building with the windows," Orgen said. "This was a monstrous project."

It's a moment that went far beyond sport. The scoreboard was preserved with the final score and final seconds of the famed game, when Al Michaels asked in astonishment, "Do you believe in miracles?"

It is one of the most memorable moments in sport and it's now available for everyone to see - and sometimes touch.