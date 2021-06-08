These are the last Georgia Bulldogs competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Here's how you can watch their races.

TOKYO, Japan — The last of the University of Georgia Bulldogs competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are getting ready to take their marks!

Charles Grethen

Charles Grethen is set to compete in the 1500m finals Saturday at 7:40 a.m. ET. Originally from Luxemburg, the two-time Olympian studied finance at the University of Georgia.

He qualified 7th place at the semifinals race on Thursday morning.

Lynna Irby

A native of Indianapolis, Irby attended also college at the University of Georgia. She will finish off the Olympic games for UGA's athletes. Irby will compete in the 4x400m relay team Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In round 1 of the women's 4X400 relay on Thursday, Irby and the rest of the relay team placed first with a time of 3:20.86.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Earlier on Friday, UGA's Shaunae Miller-Uibo won gold for a second time in the women's 400m. She set a national record time of 48.36 making her only the second woman in history to win two gold medals in the event.

Miller-Uibo ranks #6 on the world's all-time list, beating her personal best of 48.37.