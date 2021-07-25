Kiefer, 27, who was born in Cleveland, is currently a third-year med student at the University of Kentucky.

TOKYO, Japan — Way to go!

Cleveland native Lee Kiefer won a gold medal in fencing at the Tokyo Olympics early Sunday morning (EST), defeating Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13.

“Oh my God!” she shouted after the final point while competing in the women’s individual foil.

WATCH: You can see highlights from Kiefer's victory HERE.

With her win, Kiefer claims the third gold medal for the United States up to this point at the Tokyo Olympics. She also made history as the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in individual foil, according to NBC Olympics.

USA Fencing lists her other honors as follows:

First U.S. women's foil fencer to earn a No. 1 world ranking.

Second U.S. women's foil fencer ever to win a medal at the Senior World Championships (2011).

First athlete to win eight consecutive individual titles at the Pan American Championships.

Second U.S. women's foil fencer ever to win a Grand Prix title (2016).