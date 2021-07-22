Mexico soccer team kicks off Olympic run with big match against France | Result

The team played their first match in Tokyo on Thursday.

TOKYO, Japan — Coach Tata Martino and Mexico kicked off their Olympic soccer run with a big win early Thursday, defeating France in Tokyo 3-1.

Martino, the former Atlanta United manager, brought Mexico into the Olympics with high hopes - and a formidable first opponent in France. The Mexicans rose to the challenge, breaking things open after a scoreless first half with goals from Alexis Vega and Sebastian Cordova within the second half's opening 10 minutes.

Vega powered in the opener for Mexico, rising to a short cross from Diego Lainez and heading it down and into the back right of the net on a bounce.

¡La conexión Laínez-Vega pone en ventaja a México 🤝!



⚽ @DiegoLainez10 desbordó y dejó un gran servicio para que @Alexis_Vega9 de cabeza marque el primer gol de @miseleccionmx en los #OlimpicosTelemundo

🇲🇽 #México 1-0 #Francia 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/po5Thb6V7i — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 22, 2021

Just a few minutes later, Cordova broke through and collected a lofted pass from near the halfway line, and fired a low left-footed shot past helpless French keeper Paul Bernardoni,

French forward Andre-Pierre Gignac - a star striker in the Mexican league with Tigres - brought back a goal with a 69th minute penalty, but Uriel Antuna sealed the deal for the Mexicans about 10 minutes later with the team's third goal. Eduardo Aguirre added a fourth goal for good measure in stoppage time.