How many more times will Nathan Chen skate at the Olympics?

BEIJING, China — Nathan Chen, the Team USA figure skater who had a redemptive start to the Winter Olympics, has been one of the most talked about Olympians so far.

Arguably the brightest star in his sport, the Utah native had his first chance to hit the ice in Beijing Thursday night and a stellar performance put Chen and the U.S. figure skating team in the lead as the team event got underway.

It's a great start for Chen after struggling in 2018 in PyeongChang. Social media flooded with fans commenting on his performance, ready for more.

Here's what's next for Chen and when you can see him on the ice again. He's expected to have at least two more performances, and could skate three more times.

Nathan Chen's potential schedule for the rest of the Olympics

Saturday, Feb. 5 10:50 p.m. ET (11:50 a.m. Sunday in Beijing) - Figure Skating Team Event, men's free skate*

- Figure Skating Team Event, men's free skate* Monday, Feb. 7 8:15 p.m. ET (9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Beijing) - Figure Skating Men's Individual Event, short program

- Figure Skating Men's Individual Event, short program Wednesday, Feb. 9 8:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. Thursday in Beijing) - Figure Skating Men's Individual Event, free skate

Will Nathan Chen compete in the team event for men's free skate?

This is a possibility for Chen. As a part of the team event, the skaters are chosen to compete in short programs or long programs - and sometimes both. Chen did his short program Thursday, Feb. 3 (that's where he had that stellar performance!)

The men's free skate is set for Saturday night, Feb. 5. The women's short will begin at 8:30 ET and the men's free skate will start closer to 11 p.m.

If he competes, it is the first time he could skate again in Beijing. This will air on NBC Primetime live. You can watch the livestream here. It is possible, however, that the U.S. could choose one of his teammates to perform in this event instead.

Some people online are already saying Team USA should definitely keep Chen in the mix for this one.

If the U.S. chooses not to send Chen out for the free skate, it would likely just be out of consideration for keeping his overall Olympic workload in check.

Either way, there are other opportunities where he will hit the ice.

Will Nathan Chen compete in the men's single skate short program?

Yes. Chen will represent the U.S. along with Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown. The competition is set for Monday, Feb. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This will air on NBC Primetime live. You can watch the livestream here.

Will Nathan Chen compete in the men's single skating free skate event?

Yes. The free skate is set for Wed. Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET. This is a gold medal event. You can watch it on NBC Primetime live and online here.

The short program and free skate scores will combine to determine where Chen ultimately finishes in his hunt for a men's individual gold medal.

Who is Nathan Chen?

Nathan Chen is figure skater for Team USA. According to the team's website, Chen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and is 22 years old. His website shows he attends Yale University, but took time off to focus on the Winter Games.

Chen has been skating since he was 3 years old. Chen competed in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang 2018 where he received a bronze as a part of Team USA.

At the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Chen became the first man in figure skating history to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance, according to Team USA's website.