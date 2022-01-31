Nic Taylor, alternate for men's bobsled team, is a husband, dad & has a doctor of chiropractic degree

While the sport is a passion, there are so many other roles Nic Taylor takes on.

SMYRNA, Ga. — While Nic Taylor may have grown up in Haywood, California, he now calls the Peach State his home, too. Team USA announced in January that the bobsledder was named as an alternate on the men’s team as they head to the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

It was during college that he gave bobsled a shot and he fell in love with the sport.

"It’s something I didn’t anticipate and didn’t think it was possible," he said.

While the sport is a passion, there are so many other roles Taylor takes on. He's the husband to fellow bobsledder and Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, dad to their son Nico, and he earned a doctor of chiropractic degree in December 2021.

It’s official! Dr Nic Taylor DC.



Huge thanks to my @ALTIS family for introducing me to performance therapy! — Nic Taylor (@NicTaylorUSA) December 17, 2021

Taylor even helped coach is wife as she trained for her fourth Olympic appearance.

"Now coaching my wife, I have to constantly act like I’m not impressed," he said. "Should be able to lift 400 pounds three times and see how you do. As a coach I’m stoic. As a husband, I’m thinking, 'oh my gosh, this is absolutely crazy.'"

Taylor said there's no track in the world like the Olympic track.

"There is nothing about bobsled that makes sense. It’ scary, it’s fast," Taylor said.

However, it's uniqueness still leaves him inspired and in awe. He's had so many career highlights - World Championship Experience and he's decorated with medals from multiple competitions, according to an extensive list posted on Team USA's website. Even with all those titles and accomplishments, he said nothing beats being a dad.

"It’s the best job I’ve had in my entire life," he said. "I love being a dad. It’s the most fun."