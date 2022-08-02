For his final Olympics, snowboarder Shaun White is marking the memory on this jacket

White is marking his last Olympics by stitching Beijing into memory.

BEIJING, China — Five-time Olympic athlete Shaun White will compete Tuesday night hoping to add a fourth gold medal to his haul, but he's already stitched the 2022 Beijing Games into memory.

With three gold medals under his belt, Team USA's iconic snowboarder is known as one of the greatest athletes in the sport and recently announced this will be his last Winter Olympics run, and he's already embroidered it on his iconic jacket dedicated to the Games.

White has said that he dreamed of ending his Olympic career where he started it -- in Italy. The 2026 Winter Olympics is set to take place in Milan. White made his Olympics debut in Turin, Italy in 2006, adding that coming full circle would be an excellent way to close out his Olympic career.

"I got pretty excited about the idea of finishing my Olympic career where I started it [in 2006]. But through this process, I realized I don't think I can do another four years, mentally or physically. This is going to be my last go," White said in an interview with ESPN.