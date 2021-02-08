Watch for this University of Georgia woman during the heptathlon | How to watch

Kendell Williams was born in Arlington, Virginia. However, she calls Kennesaw, Georgia her hometown, according to the Team USA's website.

KENNESAW, Ga. — One Georgia woman is a two-time Olympian that is set to compete in the heptathlon beginning on Wednesday.

Kendell Williams was born in Arlington, Virginia. However, she calls Kennesaw, Georgia her hometown, according to the Team USA's website.

She graduated from Kell High School in Marietta in 2013. She received a public relations degree from the University of Georgia in 2017.

Most recently, Williams placed fifth in the 2019 World Championships heptathlon. She competed in the 2016 and 2018 indoor competitions and the 2017 and 2019 outdoor competitions.

The Georgia athlete has an impressive athletic resume. According to Team USA, she won the women's 100-meter hurdles at the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships, she is a three-time NCAA indoor pentathlon champion/outdoor heptathlon champion. She was named the 2016 U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Women's Field Athlete of the Year.

RESULTS:

Women's Heptathlon: 100m hurdles | Aug. 3 | In the first event of the heptathlon, Williams came in first in her heat at a time of 12.97.

| Aug. 3 | In the first event of the heptathlon, Williams came in first in her heat at a time of 12.97. Women's Heptathlon: High Jump | Aug. 3 | Williams came in at a distance of 1.71 in the high jump.

| Aug. 3 | Williams came in at a distance of 1.71 in the high jump. Women's Heptathlon: Shot put | Aug. 4 | Williams finished with a result of 12.41, adding 688 to her overall score.

Here's how you can watch Williams and the rest of Team USA in the heptathlon:

Who: Georgia's Kendell Williams and Team USA Heptathlon

Georgia's Kendell Williams and Team USA Heptathlon What: Team USA

Team USA When : 7:46 a.m. ET

: 7:46 a.m. ET Where: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: LIVE on NBC Olympics

The goal of the heptathlon and the list of events:

There are seven events in the heptathlon.

It's not about being the best in every event of a heptathlon or decathlon. It's about being the best, or nearly the best, in enough of them compared to the other competitors to win the gold. Because of the varied nature of the events, having speed, strength, agility, and endurance are all necessary.

Day One

100-meter Hurdles

High Jump

Shot Put

200 Meters

Day Two