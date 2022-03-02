How to watch Olympics Opening Ceremony

Livestream links for the opening ceremony and competitions on Friday, Feb. 3.

BEIJING, China — The Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing with be the highlight of both the morning and evening. It's the official kickoff to the Winter Olympics. The event will air live on NBC early in the morning and be livestreamed.

This also means 11Alive Morning News will end 30 minutes early Friday at 6:30 a.m.

The Opening Ceremony will also be replayed in primetime with an enhanced version of what aired live.

Mixed doubles curling began competition before the official kickoff and their matches continue with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Friday and 3:00 a.m. ET Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

12:35 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

6:30 a.m. EST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 7:00 a.m. EST)

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin