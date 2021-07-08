When do the Tokyo Olympics end?

As the United States enter the final day of competition, they have won 108 total medals.

TOKYO, Japan — The Olympics are nearing an end. The final events take place on Sunday in Tokyo, which is Saturday night in the United States.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. It will air live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday while the primetime broadcast will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The Closing Ceremony can also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com.

The United States, as of Saturday in Tokyo, have won 108 medals. That number will continue to increase on the final day as the women's basketball team, boxers and volleyball players will all compete.

The last step is for Tokyo officials to hand the Olympic flag off to France. They are hosting the 2024 Olympics in Paris.